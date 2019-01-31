Why Kareena Kapoor keeps a nanny for Taimur?

Web Desk: From the day Taimur Ali Khan was born, his pictures went viral on social media and making headlines.

Due to Taimur, his nanny is a star too, who is often seen accompanying him almost everywhere he goes. The Nanny’s salary is Rs 1.75 lakh IND depending on the extra hours she works.

If Taimur’s pictures are your guilty pleasure too, you would know that Kareena Kapoor is often trolled for keeping a nanny.

Recently, on her radio show, Kareena Kapoor opened up about people shaming celeb moms.