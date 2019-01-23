Woman marries to her duvet

Web Desk: An artist from Pascale Sellick decided to give up on men and pursuit of marriage by just marrying, her duvet, report Metro.

The 49-year-old, from Exeter, Devon, hasn’t just chosen any old sheets either, she’s vowed to be faithful to her white with red heart covers, though she will be changing it around when she feels like it.

Pascale calls herself a ‘rude, crude, spectacular exhibitionist’ and describes her duvet as the ‘most intimate and reliable relationship’ she has ever had.

The bride-to-be is keeping the groom’s outfit on the day a surprise. But she has revealed her attire will include fluffy slippers and a nightgown, which will be complemented by a dressing gown. ‘My duvet has always been there for me and gives me great hugs.

I love my duvet so much I would like to invite people to witness my union with the most constant, comforting companion in my life.