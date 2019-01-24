Women’s life affected by their body size

Web Desk: According to a study body size like height and weight of women influence their lifespan far more that it does that of men, reports Deccanchronicle.

The study was published online in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.

The findings indicate that while physical activity is linked to longevity in both genders, the more time men spend being physically active add to their chances of reaching old age, while 60 minutes a day was associated with the best chance for women for longevity.

The study also finds that while average life expectancy has risen over the past few decades, it has recently started to plateau in some developed nations, with increasing levels of obesity and physical inactivity thought to be behind the trend.

However, women and men’s lifespan differ, which may be influenced by factors like hormones, genes and lifestyle.

However, the study found that this was not the case for women. Those who were active for more than 30-60 minutes a day were 21 per cent more likely to reach 90 than those managing 30 minutes or less. Notably, there seemed to be an optimal threshold for women, with 60 minutes of activity being associated with the best chance of their celebrating a 90th birthday.