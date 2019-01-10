World’s first 5G smartphone introduced

Web Desk: Motorola has officially introduced world’s first smartphone that support 5G network, the Motorola Z3.

According to official sources, with its 5G module, the motorola z3 is will be up to 10 times faster than what we have on existing networks.

The Motorola Z3 was initially released in August 2018, but due to its modular design typical of the Z series, it’s now possible to add in a 5G modem and have it connected with the latest connectivity standard.

Motorola Z3 has 6.01-inch super AMOLED display to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. There are 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a front-facing 8 megapixel camera and a dual 12-megapixel rear shooters. Battery capacity tops at just 3000mAh.

It is worth noting that Motorola also provides the battery module for the Motorola Z3, which packs 2220mAh to provide additional autonomy.

Without the module, the z3 is quite slim at just 6.75mm of thickness, with the fingerprint scanner is integrated in the side power button.