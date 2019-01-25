WWF to support SMEs with low-carbon technologies

GUANGZHOU: The World Wide Fund for Nature (WFF) has launched a project to support Chinese small- and medium-sized enterprises that own innovative low-carbon technologies.

The 2019 Climate Solver project was launched Thursday in Guangzhou, capital of southern China’s Guangdong Province.

Chen Shasha, with WWF’s climate and energy project, said that low-carbon technology is an important solution to gradually reduce the world’s reliance on fossil fuels, while innovation and marketing promotions are the two significant and challenging sessions for companies.

“The target of this project is small- and medium-sized enterprises with innovative low-carbon technologies and products in sectors such as construction, transportation and renewable energy,” Chen said.

Once an enterprise is selected, it will receive support in financing, marketing promotions and international exchanges. Their technologies and products will also be promoted through international platforms. WWF is one of the world’s largest international non-governmental conservation organizations.

The Climate Solver project, launched in 2008, aims to strengthen the development and wide-spread use of transformative technologies with great potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and increase energy access around the globe, according to the project’s official website.

The project entered China in 2011. From 2012 to 2017, 24 innovative low-carbon technologies were selected. —APP