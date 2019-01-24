Xiaomi to launch double foldable phone

Web Desk: After Samsung, Xiaomi has now confirmed its foldable phone. The president of Xiaomi can be seen using the foldable phone in a video. There were rumours afloat of the Chinese company working on a foldable phone.

According to translated text, the device is dubbed Xiaomi Dual Flex or Mi Flex. The phone takes rectangular shaped when opened fully with MIUI running on it. Lin Bin then turns the phone to landscape mode and folds it from both sides.

Xiaomi Dual Flex or Mi Flex folds on both sides outwardly and turns the device into a normal smartphone. While the phone is folded, the screen at the back is still lit but only the front is functional. The power button is placed at the top of the foldable phone.

Lin Bin’s post also has an announcement on the foldable phone. He says that Xiaomi has made the world’s first double folding device which gives the experience of a tablet and mobile phone. He also says that if the foldable phone sees popularity, Xiaomi may consider mass producing it in the future.

Xiaomi among other companies had been rumoured of working on a foldable phone. Earlier this month, a video with a very similar looking device with the same functionality was shared by Evan Blass. This foldable phone was said to be of Xiaomi’s.