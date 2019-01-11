Yash’s fan set himself on fire after failing to meet him

Web Desk: A craziest fan of Sandalwood star Yash set himself on fire, as he was unable to wish the actor on his birthday. The fan has been suffering from massive injuries at hospital.

The 26-year-old man Ravi Raghuram was standing outside Yash’s home at Hoskerehalli but got disappointed to know that the actor was not in town. He got so upset then he set himself ablaze.

Security personnel outside the home tried to put off the fire and rushed Ravi to Victoria hospital. Doctors at the hospital said that Ravi had sustained 80% burns.

On learning of the incident, Yash visited Ravi at the hospital on Tuesday evening and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Ravi’s father, said that he wasn’t sure why his son took such a drastic step. “Ravi goes every year to meet Yash. Last year he had taken us to his house as well. This year, we had told him not to go, but he persisted. Do not know where Ravi got the petrol from,” he said.

After meeting Ravi, Yash spoke to media persons saying, “I do not want fans like this, this is not fandom or love, this does not bring me happiness. I will not come to see anybody else like this again, it will give the wrong message to fans who think that I will come and meet them (if they take drastic steps like this).”