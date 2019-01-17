Zalmay Khalilzad calls on COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: US President s Special Representative on Peace and Reconciliation in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to security situation of the region and especially Afghanistan peace process came under discussion, during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan.

Gen Qamar Bajwa said that Pakistan will continue its efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Commander Resolute Support Mission and Deputy Assistant to US President Donald Trump and Senior Director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council Lisa Curtis were also present in the meeting.—NNI