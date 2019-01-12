Zareen Khan slaps man for harassing her during event

Web Desk: Bollywood actress Zareen Khan was mobbed by a crown of unruly men at a store launching December. A video of the event surfaced on social media that shows her slapping a man for touching her inappropriately.

It can be seen in the video that Zareen struggling to make her way to her car through a sea of men. A few seconds later, she turns around and slaps a man multiple times before rushing to her car again.

Watch Video

Talking about the incident, Zareen said, “Sometimes we have to take matters in our own hands , not thinking what or how it may look. As a woman, I have always believed that you have to give it back to anybody who tries to molest you or misbehave with you, whether it’s behind closed doors or in public. Just because I am a public figure doesn’t mean I don’t notice or feel unsafe, nobody has the right to touch me or grab me in an inappropriate way. I am a woman first and every woman deserves to live, work and just be in an environment which is equally safe for her as any other man!”