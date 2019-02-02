A 400-year-old shark found in the Arctic

Web Desk: A 400-year-old living vertebrate animal on the planet has been found by researchers after swimming around in the Arctic, reports Educateinspirechange.org.

She takes the cake in longevity with a lifespan that outpaces all of the oldest living animals found; expect for ming the clam who reached the age of 507 before some scientist killed it by accident trying to find out how old it was.

According to The Guardian, “This shark was born during a period of time marked by the reign of king James I, was a young shark when the era of colonialism was reaching a peak of intensity in the 1600’s, and was considered an adolescent shark as King George II became a ruler. Around the time the American Revolution occurred in the 1770’s, this particular shark would have been an adult, and it continued to live throughout the world wars.”

The Greenland shark is a record breaker and no doubt about it, but an Icelandic “ocean quahog” (that’s “clam,” to most of us) once studied managed to live for 507 years. The clam’s impressively long life was cut short in 2006 when a team of British researchers, unaware of the creature’s age, opened it up to examine it.

Lead author of the research says that up until finding the Greenland shark, the oldest vertebrate animal was the bowhead whales who has been found to live up to a little over 200 years old.

Here is the list of oldest animals on earth.