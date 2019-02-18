A woman beats Russian president Putin

Web Desk: Russian president Vladimir Putin hit the Judo mats in Russia on Thursday to train for more than an hour.

Russian officials told media 66-year-old Putin trained with 2016 Olympic bronze medal winner Natalia Kuzyutina during a session in Sochi. They trained for an hour and officials insist Vladdy’s “in very good physical shape.”

By the way, Kuzyutina is a world-class athlete. She beat Putin during the training session.

Putin’s public display of fitness comes just hours after Trump’s doctor released the results of his physical to the media showing POTUS is officially clinically obese (he’s 6’3″, 243 pounds).