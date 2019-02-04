Aamir Ali not willing to work with wife Sanjeeda

Web Desk: One of the most popular couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh are married for more than a decade and enjoying their marital bliss. The couple has given us major relationship goals.

Fans are really looking forward to watching Aamir and Sanjeeda together in a soap opera or film. However, Aamir Ali has made up his mind that he will never work with his wife Sanjeeda for a show. The actor during his live chat with Times of India quoted this.

“We will never share screen space together. Twelve hours at home with her and then 12 hours at work… it will be too much to handle. We avoid acting together on a TV show. We might think if it is on the digital space or a music video.”