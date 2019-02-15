Afghan forces kill 4 militants in southern province

QALAT,AFGHANISTAN: At least four militants were confirmed dead and three others sustained injuries as government forces stormed a Taliban hideout in Arghandab district of the southern Zabul province on Wednesday, an army statement released here Thursday said.

Units of artillery backed by fighting aircrafts targeted a Taliban hiding place in Arghandab district Wednesday evening, killing four armed insurgents on the spot and injuring three others, the statement said without providing more details.—APP