Afridi’s reaction on PM’s Pulwama attack statement

Web Desk: Following the terror attack in Pulwama, many Indian cricketers have asked India to boycott playing Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup in England.

Pakistani renowned cricketer Shahid Afridi shared his opinion on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s video that Pakistan had no role to play in the attack.

Afridi shared Imran Khan’s video on Twitter and captioned “Absolutely crystal&Clear.”

Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan will have no other option but to retaliate if India wages war against it in the wake of the February 14 suicide bombing in occupied Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF troopers.

Imran Khan has denied his country’s role behind the Pulwama terror attack. He said that India does not have any evidence to prove Pakistan’s role in terror attacks in Kashmir.

“You (India) have blamed the Pakistan government without any evidence…If you have any evidence, we will act.”

“It is in our interest that nobody from our soil spreads violence. I want to tell Indian government that we will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan.

“What has Pakistan to gain from this? Why will Pakistan do this at a stage when it is moving towards stability,” said Imran Khan adding that “this is a Naya Pakistan with a new mindset.”