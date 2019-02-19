Akcent message for Pakistan hit Indians badly

Web Desk: There is no doubt that Pakistan is a humble and hospitable country. Any foreigner who visits Pakistan goes back with a joyous heart. Its mesmerizing beauty makes people fall in love with it.

The Pulwama attack in Kashmir caused 46 casualties of Indian soldiers. The citizens of both sides become warrior and the social media has turned to the battleground.

A popular international band of Pakistan Akcent just wrote a status, “PAKISTAN, how are u? I MISS U SO MUCH!”

As soon as his post surfaced on Facebook, many other people from all over the globe started pouring in all the love for Pakistan and it was unexplained!

Have a look!

Seeing so much love for Pakistan on Internet, Indians got offended.