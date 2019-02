Accountability Court Lahore on Thursday remanded PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan to NAB for nine days for further investigation in a case about possessing assets beyond known sources of income and owning offshore companies.

Earlier, NAB prosecutor had sought his fifteen days physical remand from the court. The court after hearing arguments of NAB prosecuter reserved the judgement and announced it later.

The Court ordered to produce again Aleem Khan on 15th of this month.