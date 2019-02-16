Ali Azmat trolled for his wardrobe malfunction

Web Desk: Just like other seasons, the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) also started with the singer’s thrilling performances in opening ceremony. It is one of the events that was awaited by all sports lovers.

Ali Azmat, Salman Ahmed and Brian O’Connell were the act that had the audience waiting with all their heart on their sleeves.

They hit the set with the smash hit Yar Bina and ended it with Jazba Junoon. However a wardrobe malfunction by Ali Azmat making people laugh loudly.

Internet users are trolling him for his shirt’s button popping out and exposing his stomach.