Ali Zafar opens up on Pulwama attack

Web Desk: After the Pulwama attack in occupied Kashmir, several prominent Indian personalities posted against Pakistan. Cutting cultural ties with Pakistan is also in talks.

In response to it, Pakistani stars including Gohar Rasheed, Rabia Bhatt, Mawra Hocane, Shaan Shahid and Ali Zafar have taken to Twitter in favor of peace, harmony, and love between the two nations.

The sensational singer Ali Zafar also addressed India over the Pulwama terror attack that took place last week.

He appreciated the speech of PM Imran Khan, saying ‘What a speech!”

Ali openly endorsing his PM’s message to India was not at all liked by his Indian fans. Many of his fans from across the border warned him to not come back to India for work.

Listen with an open heart and mind devoid of ego, bias or hatred. If can’t, listen again after a few days in a moment of peace.#love#peace # #humanity#togetherness above all. PM Imran Khan Address To The Nation | Pulwama Attack | 19 Feb 2019 – YouTube https://t.co/wSXu5mNeeM — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 19, 2019

Following the tweet, Ali had also shared John Lennon’s classic song ‘Give Peace a Chance’ amid rising Pak-India tensions over Pulwama attack.

All we are saying- Give Peace A Chance (1969) – Official Video https://t.co/iuVpwiy5Lg via @YouTube — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 19, 2019

Here is how netizen reacted.

Then stop working in India — CA Shubham Mishra (@ShubhamMishra02) February 19, 2019

Please use that “Daya” on millions of dirt poor citizens of India. They are hard to miss, you will find millions of them living on footpaths and infested slums of Mumbai, Dehli, Calcutta etc. A stroll in any big city in India tells its own story. Shameful, how Indians acts. — Wajid Khan (@KhanUKP) February 20, 2019

I haven’t seen such a hypocrite, india mat aajana, bheek mangne aajatey ho india mein — अभिषेक 🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@abhi_gangs) February 20, 2019