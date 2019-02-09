Arjun Kapoor trolls Ranveer Singh badly

Web Desk: Arjun Kapoor has a funny sense of humour and he is very active on social media. He often comments on Instagram pictures of other actors.

Recently, Arjun trolled his Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh in this list. Ranveer is known for his weird fashion sense, is busy in the promotions of his upcoming film Gully Boy but his buddy Arjun didn’t spare him and has made their fans laugh.

Gully Boy actor recently posted a photo of him, in a colorful printed outfit and Arjun didn’t miss the opportunity to comment on the same.

He wrote, ”Narangi Mausambi wala.”

This has led their fans to share a good laugh after which they started posting their comments on Instagram. Check it yourself:

However, Ranveer has not reacted on Arjun’s comment as of now.

Arjun on the other hand, has earlier trolled Katrina Kaif and his cousin Sonam Kapoor for their pictures on Instagram.

He commented on one of the photos that Katrina had posted on her Instagram handle. He wrote, ”U got dandruff Katrina. When the actress posted another pic, he was quick enough to write, ”And now ur ALL CLEAR !!! Good job Katrina…”

Few months back, when his cousin Sonam posted a photo of her in a pantsuit, 2 states actor wrote, I want my suit back,” and his uncle Anil Kapoor wrote, ”Love the Look,” just after Arjun’s comment.