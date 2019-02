President Dr. Arif Alvi says we have no bad intention against any other country but we know to defend our motherland from any kind of misadventure.

Addressing a conference on “Media and Conflict” in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the valiant Pakistani armed forces combated and defeated the scourge of terrorism in befitting manner.

President said our armed forces have a wide range experience to deal with the menace of terrorism and the entire world can learn from us to cope with the menace.