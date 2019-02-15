Asim’s song nominated in Indian biggest music awards

Web Desk: Asim Azhar recently gave his big hit that has become our one of favorite songs. The talent and young singer has earned fame in just a few years.

His latest track ‘Tu Jo Na Mila’ with Iqra Aziz is superhit song not only in Pakistan but worldwide. The internet sensation has recently being applauded at an international level as his track Jo Tu Na Mila gets nominated for ‘Best Non-Film Track’ in Sony’s MIX Audience Music Awards, India.

Asim Azhar was earlier appreciated by Karan Johar for the song.

The sensational singer took to his Instagram stories and shared the news with his fans and requested them, to vote for him.

Watch Video