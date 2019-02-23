Atiqa Odho urges for self-reliance in tomato production

Web Desk: Atiqa Odho stressed for a need to pass a law to make the country self-reliant in tomato after Indian report of not exporting tomatoes to Pakistan.

She tweeted, “I don’t understand why we need Indian tomatoes when we have so much agricultural land in Pakistan to grow our own??? A law should be passed that no land must be wasted as just investment and has to be cultivated if for agricultural purposes.”

Indian media and politicians are blaming Pakistan for a Pulwama attack that killed over 40 soldiers in Occupied Kashmir on February 14.