Attacking Pakistan will help BJP retain power in India

Tension between the arch rivals India and Pakistan have been high since 14th Feb attack on military convoy in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Warmongering Indian government tried to fuel the tension by playing the blame card and to gain support in upcoming Indian PM Modi ordered a intrusion and Indian Air Force violated the airspace of Pakistan. Pakistan on 26th February presented a surprise of its own by taking down two Indian jets crossing its territories and capturing 2 pilots with complete evidence.

People from both sides of border have since been demanding a peaceful resolve to the matter. But its seems like current Indian government is headstrong to do any thing to gain support for the upcoming Indian elections.

On Wednesday B.S. Yeddyurappa, the leader of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in the southern state of Karnataka, said India’s strike inside Pakistani territory would help the party to win back power in the state – the first such comment from a member of the ruling party. (Reuters reported)

“This has brought a pro-Modi wave all through the country,” he told reporters.

“The effect of this will be seen in the elections.”