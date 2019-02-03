Australia declare, set Sri Lanka 516 to win 2nd Test

CANBERRA: Australia declared their second innings against Sri Lanka at 196 for three Sunday after Usman Khawaja hit a century, setting the visitors a massive 516 to win the second Test in Canberra.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 215 on day three in reply to Australia’s first innings 534 for five declared, with Mitchell Starc taking five wickets.

Skipper Tim Paine opted not to enforce the follow on but allow his batsmen another crack at the Sri Lankan attack.

At the declaration, Khawaja was 101 not out and Travis Head unbeaten on 59. —AFP