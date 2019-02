ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua has said baseless Indian allegations and aggressive rhetoric is counterproductive and threat to regional peace.

Briefing the African Ambassadors regarding Pulwama Attack in Islamabad on Sunday, she said deliberate anti-Pakistan frenzy is being spurred in India.

Tehmina Janjua also apprised Ambassadors from Shanghai Cooperation Organizations’ states on Pulwama Attack.