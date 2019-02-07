Best products to get rid of body odour

Web Desk: Hyperhydration, or excessive sweating, makes us blush and feel ashamed. Some products such as tomatoes, cabbage or coffee increase sweating and make the smell of the sweat stronger and sharper.

Here are some products that can help your body get rid of an unpleasant odor in no time.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is one of the most effective products that can give your body a pleasant aroma. It’s recommended to apply the oil to the armpit area 1-2 times per day after taking a shower.

Lemon and other citrus fruits

Lemon juice can control bad breath caused by harmful bacteria. Drinking a glass of lemon water in the morning can help control the issue. Another option is to squeeze 1/2 of a lemon, rub it underneath the feet or armpits, let it dry, and take a shower.

Neem leaves

Neem leaves have antifungal, antibacterial, and antiseptic effects. This removes bacteria and toxins that cause unpleasant odors and reduce sweating. Turn the powder from neem leaves to mush the help of water, apply it to the armpits, and leaves it there for a few minutes. Rinse the mush when taking a shower or a bath.

Mint

Using this product reduces the number of impulses sent to the sweat glands which makes the body emit a smaller amount of secretion. Mint can be consumed fresh, dried or as an essential oil both on the inside and outside of the body.

Green Tea

Green tea helps to fight excessive sweating and prevent the growth of bacteria. It is helpful for the feet, body and even the mouth. Drink green tea daily to get a better result. Apart from reducing sweating, this tea has a beneficial effect on metabolism and is useful for those who want to stay slim.