Bomb explosion video from Iraq shared as Pulwama attack footage

The relation between India and Pakistan getting worse after the wake of the terror attack in occupied Kashmir on February 14.

One such video is a CCTV footage showing a massive blast and claiming to the incident that took place in Pulwama.

However, soon after it went viral, a fact-checking website call Boom Live clarified that it was doctored and the video was originally taken from a blast that took place in Iraq.

This first went viral on Twitter.

After Boom Live did a reverse image search of the video, they found that it was posted by multiple users on Youtube, as early as 2007. It was an IED blast that occurred in Iraq in 2007.

Jency Jacob, Managing Editor of Boom Live told Indian Express, that they were first alerted through their WhatsApp helpline after the video started circulating.

Jacob was quoted by the daily as saying, “We immediately flagged it to Facebook who takes the call if it needs to be pulled off the platform.”

This isn’t the only video that’s doing the rounds on socials media. This footage shows a bomb blast near a check-post, has been shared multiple times on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.