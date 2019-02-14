Blast kills 12 soldiers in Indian occupied Kashmir

NEW DELHI: At least 12 Indian soldiers were killed on Thursday in the deadliest attack on government forces in Indian-administered Kashmir in more than two years, police said.

They died when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off as a convoy of military vehicles drove on a highway some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the main city of Srinagar.

“An IED went off as a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) convoy passed by,” senior police officer Munir Ahmed Khan told AFP.

“We have 12 CRPF fatalities. We are evacuating the injured from the site and don’t have their number at the moment.”

The Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency put the death toll at 18.—AFP