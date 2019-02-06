Boy commits suicide to play PUBG on his new phone

Web Desk: PUBG has taken everything by storm across the country and the addiction has already claimed many lives.

According to Indiatimes, recently a18-year-old boy in Mumbai allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after being denied a smartphone to play the game.

The boy grabbed a rope and committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the kitchen of his residence. The case has been registered and police conducting the investigation.

A few months ago Google released its annual list of Android’s best applications and games of 2018 and obviously PUBG Mobile took home the award in the ‘Best Game’, ‘Most Competitive Title’ and ‘Fan Favorite’ categories.

However, the game has only grown to be a nuisance and huge distraction, so much so, many educational institutions have imposed a strict ban on it.

More recently, an 11-year-old student filed a plea requesting the Mumbai High Court to ban PUBG Mobile as it promotes violence, aggression, and cyber-bullying.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also recommended a ban on the game across India.