British PM expresses deep concern on India-Pak tensions

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday expressed “deep concern” over rising tensions between India and Pakistan and called for restraint and de-escalation by both the countries.

Opening the Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Commons, Theresa May said her government has been monitoring developments closely.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn responded by hoping that tensions between the two countries can be eased and that no further lives are lost.

The Pulwama attack figured in the House of Commons on Tuesday, when Conservative leader Bob Blackman wanted an official “clear and unreserved condemnation” of the attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

Foreign Office minister Mark Field responded: “The UK Government unequivocally condemn the appalling terror attack in Pulwama on 14 February. We are actively encouraging the Governments of both India and Pakistan to find diplomatic solutions and to refrain from actions that could jeopardise regional stability.”

“We are also working in the UN Security Council to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice,” he added.

Officials said London has been in close contact at senior levels in India and Pakistan, besides taking steps to promote international efforts to avoid escalation.—NNI