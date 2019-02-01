Brother marries his own sister to get visa

Web Desk: People will go to extend to get a visa for a foreign, that’s what this brother-sister duo has proved, reports India Times.

A brother and sister from Punjab in India married each other so they could con their way to Australia.

Reports state that the Punjab police is investigating the case after the complaint was filed alleging the pair had forged a bank account, a passport and other identity documents in the woman’s name.

“They have cheated the social system, legal system and religious systems, all for the craze, wish and desire to go abroad. We are conducting raids but they are on the run and we have not been able to arrest anyone,” an Inspector told The Australian.

Following this, the Australian Department of Home Affairs confirmed that all the documents provided by the pair were thoroughly checked and were also verified with the issuing authority.

“We are carrying out raids to find them so that we can question them and complete our investigation. But so far, their whereabouts are unknown,” Singh told the daily.

Australian Border Force said 164 spouse visa applications were refused after they were found to be linked to the fake marriage syndicate, states this report.