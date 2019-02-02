Cameroon opposition party cancels protests

Yaoundé: The opposition Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon called off demonstrations planned in several cities on Saturday, a party leader said, following a government ban on protests.

“The MRC will not demonstrate today,” said Emmanuel Simh, one of the vice presidents of the movement led by Maurice Kamto, the runner-up in last year’s presidential vote who was arrested this week.

Authorities on Thursday banned planned protests in the capital Yaounde after a series of unauthorised anti-government demonstrations and some 200 arrests. —AFP