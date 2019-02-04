Can ‘doubt’ be the reason for divorce?

Web Desk: Doubt (Shaq) is not always baseless, your own slackness, noncompliance or changed behavior towards your partner can result in mistrust. Due to the communication gap, such doubts intensified and eventually lead to divorce.

In the morning show ‘Aaj Pakistan’, host Sidra Iqbal talked about ‘Distrust and doubt in relationship.’

Guest Dr. Sobia said that sometimes mistrusting becomes an illness like paranoid personality disorder, paranoid schizophrenia, which creates doubts like someone is not sincere with you or wants to harm you. Paranoid Schizophrenia is the worst.

Another guest Mufti Noor Rehmani advised the married couple to overcome communication gap and eradicate doubts to bring peace in your marital life.