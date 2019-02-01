CEO says struggling Deutsche Bank is improving

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing says the bank is on the way to “sustained” profitability after meeting goals for cost cuts and turning its first fully-year profit since 2014.

Sewing said at a news conference Friday that “we are not yet where we want to be, especially in terms of revenues, which fell 4 percent.”

He said the bank had “laid the foundations to once again provide our shareholders with sustained growth in their return on investment.”

The bank made a net profit of 341 million euros ($390 million) in 2018, the first after three straight years of losses. The bank has struggled to cut costs, resolve legal issues with regulators, and refocus on its European and German base rather than compete across the board with Wall Street banks. —AP