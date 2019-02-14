China reaffirms resolve to work closely with Pakistan

He expressed this resolve during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Ambassador said Pakistan and China are closest friends and partners. He also updated the Prime Minister on the CPEC projects. The Chinese Ambassador said that the next stage of CPEC would be focused on to invest more and buy more from Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and China are close friends and strong partners.

Praising the vision of President Xi Jinping for Chinese socio-economic development, he said Pakistan can learn much from the Chinese experience for the social uplift of the people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that CPEC has added a new dimension to bilateral ties and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to its timely completion. He expressed satisfaction at the important progress made on the CPEC projects.

Imran Khan also underscored his priorities for Transfer of Technology and enhancing capacity in agricultural sector, which will have direct impact on poverty alleviation in rural areas.

Talking to media after meeting with Prime Minister in Islamabad today, Yao Jing said Chinese leadership and business community are encouraged by vision and priority agenda set by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said China as a partner has assured to continue its support to Pakistan in future development and it has complete confidence in leadership of the incumbent government, which will enable Pakistan to achieve its destination of prosperity and development.