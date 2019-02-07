China selling an aircraft carrier to Pakistan?

Web Desk: It is a part of China’s military and foreign policies to upgrade its first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning on a large scale to sell it to Pakistan in order to compete with India.

The aim of selling aircraft is to increase Pakistani Navy’s strength, facing India equally and making of Pak a better ally for China.

According to an official media report, “China has planned to carry out a “large-scale upgrade” of China’s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, and “sell it to Pakistan to compete with India”!

It described Pakistan “as the best destination for it” and said that by then the Liaoning, which was commissioned into the PLAN in September 2012, will have served the Chinese Navy for about 18 years. Gwadar and Karachi are already described by Chinese Navy strategists as a “logistics base” and “PLA Navy (PLAN) base” respectively. This does mean that the carrier could be sold to Pak by 2020.

Earlier, plenty of armament and vehicles China have been sold to Pakistani armed forces, including nuclear weapons technology, warships, aircraft and missiles. In addition to that, China and Pakistan both take part to more and more joint exercises on their shared borders.

Moreover is China sending aircraft to Pakistan to help them understand Indian aircraft’s technologies and characteristics, in order to counter them more efficiently (J-11, J-11B and Su-30MKK to simulate India’s Su-30MKI, and J-10C to simulate the Rafale fighters India is to acquire).