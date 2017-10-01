Colin Ingram drags Karachi Kings to victory against Quetta Gladiator

kk12.jpg

—File Photo

SHARJAH: Karachi Kings have won the fifteenth match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Quetta Gladiators by six wickets on Sunday at Sharjah.

Earlier Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to field first.

Quetta Gladiator had set a target of 187 runs for Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings have chased the required target with the loss of 4 wickets in the nineteenth over.

Quetta Gladiators have lost the first match of the tournament out five matches played.

Karachi Kings Colin Ingram scored his first ever century in PSL.

