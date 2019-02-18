Crown Prince orders immediate release of Pakistani’s prisoner from Saudi jails

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has ordered immediate release of 2107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi jails.

In a tweet, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the step is a sequel to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request to Saudi Crown Prince.

As a sequel to Prime Minister of Pakistan request, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of KSA Mohammad Bin Salman has ordered the immediate release of 2107 Pakistani prisoners Saudi Jails. #CrownPrinceinPakisatan#KSAPakistanNewEra — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in tweet said cases of the remaining prisoners will be reviewed.

HRH Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has graciously agreed to free 2107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia with immediate effect. Cases of the remaining will be reviewed. People of Pakistan thank HRH for responding immediately to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) February 18, 2019

FM further added that, people of Pakistan thank Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for responding immediately to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request.