Crown prince’s visit to boost Pak-Saudi strategic ties: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry, on Monday met his Saudi counterpart Turki Al-Shabanah and exchanged views on strengthening diplomatic and cultural relations between the two countries.

Both the ministers also discussed media evolution, and ways to initiate socio-cultural development in its wake.

During a meeting in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry said there was a potential for both the countries to cooperate in the field of films and dramas.

He said it would be beneficial for Saudi Arabia and Pakistan by cooperating in such fields. The visit of Saudi crown prince will boost strategic ties between the two countries, he added.

“We’ve witnessed that our relations strengthened in difficult times.”

Chaudhry appreciated screening of Pakistani films in Saudi Arabia. “Films help promote culture of any society.”

He also informed his Saudi counterpart that Ministry of Information was taking steps to build media university. The varsity will comprise departs including school of art and technology, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Turki Al-Shabanah suggested that creative minds in both the countries should work together for a better future. “The message of Islam needs to be spread all over the world.”—INP