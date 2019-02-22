Czech playmaker Dockal leaves China for Sparta Prague

PRAGUE: Czech skipper Borek Dockal has terminated his contract with Chinese Super League side Henan Jianye and returned to Sparta Prague, the Czech club said Friday.

“Sparta have completed the transfer of midfielder Borek Dockal, who has signed a 3.5-year contract,” the Czech top-flight side said on its website.

“We needed an experienced player and a leader, which is exactly what Borek is,” said Sparta sports director and former Arsenal playmaker Tomas Rosicky.

The 30-year-old Dockal last week pulled out of his three-year deal in China worth 8.5 million euros ($9 million), which he had signed in February 2017.

Czech media said his return to Sparta was worth 1.5 million euros.

The midfielder, who has also played for Konyaspor in Turkey, Rosenborg in Norway and Philadelphia Union in the United States, has scored six goals in 39 games for the Czech national team.

Sparta, who sit third in the Czech top flight trailing leaders and arch-rivals Slavia Prague by 14 points, signed Dockal after their top playmaker Nicolae Stanciu of Romania left for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli in January.—AFP