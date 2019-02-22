Daughter wins top prizes due to mother’s beauty

Web Desk: A glamorous mother and daughter who are often mistaken for sisters have claimed top prizes at a beauty pageant.

According to Mirror report, mum-of-three from Australia decided to enter her first pageant last year after her 18-year-old daughter, Jourdyn, was on the verge of giving up on the competitions.

Jourdyn – an administrator – had received negative comments from her peers at school, something that had knocked her confidence.

Her mum then stepped in and decided the pair should enter the competitions together so they could spend some “quality time” with one another.

Tammy, who is a cheerleading coach, went on to win the Ms Galaxy Australia 2018 title despite being 20 years old than other contestants and after only entering to support her daughter.

Jourdyn was awarded the first runner up prize.

Tammy said: “Jourdyn loved pageants but when I found out her friends weren’t being supportive, I felt like I had no choice but to enter myself to support her.

“I wasn’t in competition with anyone, I was just there for Jourdyn and to experience something new.

“It all came very naturally to me, I didn’t feel like I had to prove anything, so I was just myself.

“I enjoyed everything, one of my favourite outfits was the eco-round, where we wore matching red dresses, we chose these as she followed me in my dance footsteps, and I followed her in pageantry.

“It was a truly an amazing experience, our bond was strengthened and I got to see the world from her eyes.

“I loved being there for Jourdyn for every step of the way and I couldn’t believe it when I had won.