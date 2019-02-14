Deepika reveals what Ranveer borrows from her wardrobe

Web Desk: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently made their relationship official by tying their knot. DeepVeer have set major goals to all the lovebirds out there.

According to Bollywoodshaadis report, at the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards, during a media interaction, Deepika Padukone was asked if she borrows anything from husband Ranveer Singh’s wardrobe. To this, Deepika revealed, “I have borrowed a lot of his sweatshirts and t-shirts.” And when asked if Ranveer borrows anything from her wardrobe, she replied, “He’s borrowed my sunglasses.”

When asked what she felt when Ranveer became her husband, Deepika shared, “I think soon after the ceremony was done. The minute we held hands it was different. It was not like holding my boyfriend’s hand; he’s your man for life. Almost, instantly it happened.”

Ranveer Singh is famous for his odd dressing.

Deepika Padukone was also asked about her first Valentine’s Day plan after marriage. Deepika revealed that she plans to watch Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer film, Gully Boy and also plans to spend time with her parents since they will be in town. She had said, “I think to watch the movie, #GullyBoy, and my parents are going to be in the town so I will spend the day with them.”