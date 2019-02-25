Dortmund’s Reus returns to training after injury

DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus returned to training with the Bundesliga leaders on Monday after a three-week absence with a thigh injury.

The 29-year-old is expected to be back in action for Dortmund’s game against Augsburg on Friday.

Coach Lucien Favre will be delighted to have his team’s leading goalscorer back for the return leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Tottenham on March 5, although Dortmund need to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit to progress.

Reus, who has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, was badly missed by Dortmund as they endured a five-match winless run.

But they returned to winning ways on Sunday as Jadon Sancho scored in a 3-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen which sent them three points clear of defending champions Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga. —AFP