Elections on vacant Nazims, Naib Nazims seats on Feb 26

PESHAWAR: The elections on vacant seats of Nazims and Naib Nazims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would be held on Feb 26, said a notification of Election Commission KP the other day Elections for Nazims and Naib Nazims would be held in Peshawar Neighborhood council 45, Dhaki Naalbandi neighborhood council 2018, Hassan Garhi neighbourhood council 108, Daidzai and village council 223.

Likewise, these elections would be held in village council Pir Pai and village council Al Haq. In Mardan election would be held for Tehsil Nazim Takht Bhai, in Swabi, village council Tarakai 1, in Kohat village council Ali Zai, in Hangu for district council’s district Nazim, in DI Khan for Tehsil Nazim on Kalachi council and village council Looni, at four union councils of Abbottabad, in tehsil Ogi and Naral of Mansehra, in Tor Ghar at village council Chandmakhel, in Battagram on village council Paraang, in Swat village council Gul Kada, in Shangla on village council Opal and village council Chigam and Navey Killay, in Buner on village council Nansar and in Chital on village council Melap.

In all these constituencies elections would be held on Feb 26, the EC KP notified.