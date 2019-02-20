Elements involve in money laundering enemy of nation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says elements involved in money laundering are foes of the nation and deserve no leniency.

This he stated while chairing a high level meeting to review progress on efforts being made to curb money laundering in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

The Prime Minister said money laundering poses serious threat to the country and therefore it calls for drastic measures.

He directed all stakeholders to double their efforts in making crime more expensive and ensure that criminals do not go scot-free.

The Prime Minister said plunderers of national wealth have plunged the country into the quagmire of debt due to which Pakistan is facing serious economic challenges.

Secretary Interior briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on steps taken so far to combat money laundering.

He briefed the Prime Minister about the administrative and legislative steps being taken specifically with regards to money laundering.