Eleven useful hacks for less confident people

Are you one of them who often think that they would get a dream job and have a better life if they were a more confident person?

Here are psychological hacks for those who are lack confident.

Learn to accept compliments

When someone compliments shy people, they pay attention to their flaws. This reveals their less-confidence and also sounds like you don’t value their opinion.

The best way to react to a compliment is to smile sincerely and say, “Thank you.” Don’t assume that a person is trying flatter you, just try to believe that some of your qualities may really seem attractive to other people.

Stop trying to be perfect

Doing multiple things at the same time, make you feel disappointed instead of being satisfied. The reason is, when you set goals that you can’t possibly reach, you are moving towards anxiety, not a success.

Successful people also make mistakes and regret some of the decisions they make. But they see lessons in all these situations and are able to learn from them.

Maintain eye contact during a conversation

When someone avoids eye contact, it means that they are not self-confident. So, maintaining eye contact with people will help you to win their trust and convince them that you are honest.

Keep your back straight A straight back, open gestures, and a confident walk — these are all signs of a confident person. So, keep your head raised, keep your back straight, and look up, instead of down. Say bye to negative thoughts

Write down everything that is connected with being insecure. Ask yourself this question, “Do I have any evidence that I have a real reason to be insecure?” After you analyze your thoughts, you will realize that most of them are based on nothing. As you’re analyzing the negative you should also make a list of your positive qualities and achievements. You can read it every time you have a negative idea in your mind. Pay attention when you stop believing in yourself If you keep track of the bad thoughts, you will soon notice that they appear in your mind at pretty much the same time. Maybe you’ve had a wonderful day but before you go to sleep you start thinking about something bad. Just try to ignore these thoughts and just consider them something you do every day for no reason. Mark your achievements Make a diary of your achievements and write down new things every day. And don’t just write down the really big things. Mark every step toward your goal, even if it seems small. You will have multiple reasons to be proud of yourself, this will help to improve your confidence. Think about the ideal you “What would a confident ‘me’ do in this situation?” This is a great question you should ask yourself from time to time. Especially when you are going to do something that takes confidence.

Talk to strangers

Go to an event where you don’t know anybody and try to play the role of a confident person. You don’t need to be the star right away — this is difficult to do when you are surrounded by strangers. But you will feel more confident later.

Aside from that, try to start conversations with strangers in your everyday life.

Offer your help

People like to feel important and valuable. It is extremely comforting to know that you have someone to watch your back. Everyone should have someone they can rely on, but few people will actually ask for help or offer it.

Offering help to others makes you feel important and useful and will help you to not feel insecure or lonely.

Don’t waste your time on Social Media

Don’t look at photos of people you know and compare them to yourself. This habit may seriously damage your self-esteem. Social media is where people compete at being successful. People only post beautiful pictures from amazing places. And there are very few people who take selfies at home while wearing their regular clothes and doing their regular chores.

Check your social media: unsubscribe from users who are constantly posting photos of themselves and let yourself take a break from this website or app.

Source: BrightSide