Embarrassing moment of Bollywood actors

Web Desk: Camera catches everything, no matter how embarrassing it is. Media tried to catch everything about Bollywood celebrities.

Here are some pictures of Bollywood actors doing embarrassing things۔

Rani Mukherjee and Katrina Kaif

Both the actresses met on one occasion though, Katrina was over friendly with the senior actress it seems.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan looks funny you can see by looking at the pictures.

Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay is the most alcoholic addicted actor in Bollywood. When he starts drinking, he does not remember anything. When Sonam Kapoor wanted to help him, he pushed Sonam badly.

Jaya Bachchan

Karan Johar

Kajol

Vidya Balan

Aamir Khan

Shilpa Shetty

Sushmita Sen