England hit record 24 sixes in 418-6 v Windies

GEORGE’S: England blasted a world record 24 sixes in the fourth One-Day International against the West Indies at Grenada’s National Stadium on Wednesday.

Jos Buttler had the honour of smashing the record 24th six over deep midwicket in the last over, bringing up his 150 in the process.

West Indies had set the previous record of 23 sixes in an innings just seven days ago in the first match between the two sides in Bridgetown.

England eventally totalled 418 for six after being put into bat.

Brief scores:

England 418-6 (J. Buttler 150, E. Morgan 103, A. Hales 82) v West Indies

Toss: West Indies. —AFP