Entire nation stands with Pakistan Army: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan desires peace but India is deteriorating situation in the region.

He said this while presiding over an emergency meeting of former secretaries of foreign affairs and senior ambassadors held to review the situation emerged after the LoC violation by the Indian Air Force.

He said Pakistan is moving forward while demonstrating behavior of a responsible state.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said India is bent upon disturbing the peace of the region.

He said the entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army.