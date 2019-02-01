EU backs visa-free travel for UK citizens after Brexit

ANKARA: EU diplomats have agreed that after Brexit, British citizens should be granted visa-free travel, the European Council said on Friday.

“According to EU rules, visa exemption is granted on condition of reciprocity. The government of the United Kingdom has stated that it does not intend to require a visa from EU citizens traveling to the U.K. for short stays,” the council said in a statement.

It added that visa-free travel will be valid for short stays (90 days in any 180-day period).

In a 2016 referendum, British voters decided to leave the EU after the country’s more than 40-year membership.

British leaders have raised the possibility of postponing the U.K.’s exit date from the EU, due to disagreement over terms of the divorce, currently set to take place on March 29. —AP